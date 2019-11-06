The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 22-28. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary — Auto, 2100 block S. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Oct. 22, 2:34 p.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 2100 block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Oct. 22, 3:41 p.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 1700 block La Veta Way, Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.
• Burglary, 200 block Beaver Court, Oct. 23, 12:17 a.m.
• Drugs, 2100 block Southgate Road, Oct. 23, 12:29 a.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 2000 block Southgate Road, Oct. 23, 7:29 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4200 block Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Oct. 23 12:54, p.m.
• Theft, 2100 block Southgate Road, Oct. 23, 1:57 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 block Southgate Road, Oct. 23, 10:10 p.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 2100 block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Oct. 25, 10:09 a.m.
• Theft — Vehicle, 800 block Oxford Lane, Oct. 25, 5:05 p.m.
• Theft — Vehicle, 800 block Oxford Lane, Oct. 25, 6:06 p.m.
• Theft — Vehicle, 800 block Oxford Lane, Oct. 25, 8:52 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 700 block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Oct. 26, 12:11 p.m.
• Theft, 3600 block Star Ranch Road, Oct. 26, 2:31 p.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 1700 block Presidential Heights, Oct. 27, 9:26 a.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 1700 block Presidential Heights, Oct. 27, 11:21 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 600 block Red Cliff Road, Oct. 27, 6:58 p.m.
• Burglary, 2000 block Southgate Road, Oct. 28, 1:45 a.m.
• Harassment, 600 block Southpointe Court, Oct. 28, 9:49 a.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 4200 block Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Oct. 28, 11:45 a.m.
• Burglary — Auto, 4200 block Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Oct. 28, 2:44 p.m.