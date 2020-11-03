The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 20-26. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 20, 12:56 a.m.
• Drugs, 1200 Block Cresta Road, Oct. 20, 9:35 a.m.
• Indecent Exposure, Lake Avenue/Springmeadow Drive, Oct. 20, 12:44 p.m.
• Fraud, 500 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 20, 1:58 p.m.
• Theft, 1000 Block Pacific Hills Point, Oct. 20, 8:40 p.m.
• Burglary, 3900 Block Valley View St., Oct. 21, 1:27 a.m.
• Assault, 2700 Block Reeve Circle, Oct. 21, 2:33 p.m.
• Fraud, 3200 Block Atrium Point, Oct. 22, 9:44 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 3300 Block Clubview Terrace, Oct. 22, 10:51 a.m.
• Harassment, 1200 Block Gumwood Drive, Oct. 22, 12:26 p.m.
• Death, 1800 Block Ponder Heights Drive, Oct. 25, 3 a.m.
• Fraud, 2600 Block Reeve Circle, Oct. 25, 12:05 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, Oct. 25, 2:51 p.m.
• Harassment, 1500 Block Meadow Peak View, Oct. 25, 9:04 p.m.
• Harassment, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 26, 10:52 a.m.