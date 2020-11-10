The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 27-Nov. 2. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary-Auto, 300 Block Pine Ave., Oct. 28, 2:25 p.m.
• Trespassing, 2100 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 28, 2:46 p.m.
• Theft, 2000 Block Roanoke Street, Oct. 28, 3:11 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 28, 8:45 p.m.
• Robbery, 300 Block Lake Ave., Oct. 29, 2:37 p.m.
• Trespassing, 2100 Block Gold Camp Road, Oct. 30, 4:27 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 100 Block Watch Hill Drive, Oct. 30, 6:09 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 100 Block Watch Hill Drive, Oct. 30, 7:11 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 700 Block San Clemente Drive, Oct. 30, 8:01 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 3700 Block Broadmoor Valley Road, Oct. 30, 11:27 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 1200 Block E. Cheyenne Road, Oct. 30, 2:19 p.m.
• Fraud, 200 Block Childe Drive, Oct. 30, 7:37 p.m.
• Theft, 2000 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 31, 10:02 a.m.
• Theft, 2900 Block Geyser Drive, Nov. 1, 7:42 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2500 Block Gold Rush Drive, Nov. 1, 10:43 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Nov. 1, 11:20 a.m.
• Trespassing, Childe Drive/Ivybrook Lane, Nov. 1, 2:24 p.m.