The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 26-Nov. 1. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Mesa Ave., Oct. 26, 6:32 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 26, 7:25 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1000 Block Pacific Hills Point, Oct. 26, 7:29 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, Oct. 26, 9:38 a.m.
Theft, 100 Block E. Clubhouse Drive, Oct. 26, 1:44 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 26, 2:34 p.m.
Burglary, 1500 Block Meadow Peak View, Oct. 26, 3:08 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Mesa Ave., Oct. 26, 3:59 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 600 Block Southpointe Court, Oct. 26, 4:13 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 27, 8:39 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, Oct. 27, 9:42 a.m.
Theft, 100 Block Clubhouse Drive, Oct. 27, 10:29 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3300 Block Ash Hopper Lane, Oct. 27, 12:25 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 800 Block Quail Lake Circle, Oct. 27, 2:14 p.m.
Burglary, 600 Block Cougar Bluff Point, Oct. 27, 6:35 p.m.
Death, 800 Block London Green Way, Oct. 28, 10:43 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 4300 Block Timberview Point, Oct. 28, 12:31 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4400 Block Dana Point, Oct. 29, 1:11 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3400 Block Whimbrel Lane, Oct. 29, 12:29 p.m.
Burglary, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 29, 1:37 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 29, 4:52 p.m.
Arson, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Oct. 30, 5:23 a.m.
Assault, 1600 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 30, 2:11 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 30, 2:19 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4000 Block Regency Drive, Oct. 30, 6:37 p.m.
Assault, 200 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Oct. 31, 2:05 a.m.
Assault, 2100 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 31, 1:43 p.m.
Fraud, 700 Block E. Cheyenne Road, Oct. 31, 3:26 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 2200 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 31, 3:48 p.m.
Robbery, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Oct. 31, 5:31 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 800 Block Bayfield Way, Nov. 1, 12:59 a.m.
Assault, 1400 Block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Nov. 1, 2:15 p.m.