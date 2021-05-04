The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 20-26 This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft-Vehicle, 2200 Block Southgate Road, April 20, 12:23 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Southgate Road, April 20, 4:25 p.m.
• Death, 3400 Block Clubview Terrace, April 20, 8:30 p.m.
• Assault, 400 Block Gold Pass Heights, April 21, 12:51 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 1600 Block Gardiner Rock Lane, April 21, 5:13 a.m.
• Assault, 400 Block Gold Pass Heights, April 21, 8:22 a.m.
• Theft, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, April 21, 4 p.m.
• Fraud, 3000 Block Springridge Drive, April 21, 6:02 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2200 Block Southgate Road, April 22, 7:24 a.m.
• Burglary, 2500 Block Woodside Lane, April 22, 7:37 p.m.
• Burglary, 800 Block London Green Way, April 24, 11:06 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Presidential Heights, April 25, 9:46 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 3800 Block Westmeadow Drive, April 25, 11:22 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 2000 Block Southgate Road, April 25, 5:45 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 3200 Block Broadmoor Valley Road, April 26, 9:18 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block Southgate Road, April 26, 8:41 p.m.