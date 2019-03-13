The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 26-March 4. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Assault, 6500 block S. Academy Blvd., Feb. 26, 8:19 a.m.
• Death, 900 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Feb. 26, 10:37 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4100 block Westmeadow Drive, Feb. 26, 11:52 a.m.
• Fraud, 600 block Southpointe Court, Feb. 26, 4:34 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, Feb. 27, 12:11 a.m.
• Theft, 800 block Bayfield Way, Feb. 27, 4:51 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2600 block Ashgrove St., Feb. 27, 5:10 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3400 block Quail Lake Road, Feb. 28, 6:05 a.m.
• Burglary, 200 block Balmoral Way, Feb. 28, 7:20 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 700 block San Gabriel Place, March 1, 1:32 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 400 block Roxbury Circle, March 1, 8:18 a.m.
• Burglary, 4200 block Prestige Point, March 1, 10:49 a.m.
• Theft, 1500 block Napoli Way, March 1, 3:45 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4500 block Prestige Point, March 2, 2:11 p.m.
• Burglary, 3200 block El Pomar Road, March 3, 7:34 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 2100 block Southgate Road, March 3, 1:24 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, March 3, 4:53 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Pacific Hills Point, March 3, 5:57 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2800 block Gold Camp Road, March 4, 12:14 a.m.