The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 19-25. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary, 1000 block Norwood Ave., Feb. 19, 9:06 a.m.
• Burglary, 1700 block S. 8th St., Feb. 19, 10:14 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 900 block Saturn Drive, Feb. 19, 10:47 a.m.
• Drugs, 2200 block Southgate Road, Feb. 19, 5:44 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 2200 block Southgate Road, Feb. 19, 6:14 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 500 block Arapahoe Drive, Feb. 19, 11:33 p.m.
• Robbery, 6500 block S. Academy Blvd., Feb. 20, 1:10 p.m.
• Harassment, 4700 block Opus Drive, Feb. 20, 1:18 p.m.
• Burglary, 900 block Arcturus Drive, Feb. 20, 1:23 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 2700 block Reeve Circle, Feb. 20, 3:05 p.m.
• Burglary, 900 block Saturn Drive, Feb. 20, 3:14 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 block W. Cheyenne Road, Feb. 20, 5:52 p.m.
• Harassment, 2600 block Reeve Circle, Feb. 21, 10:39 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 600 block Southpointe Circle, Feb. 21, 1:07 p.m.
• Theft, 400 block Vanderbilt Court, Feb. 21, 2 p.m.
• Prowler, 1600 block Apache Trail, Feb. 22, 4:56 a.m.
• Burglary, 1000 block Rice Drive, Feb. 22, 9:32 a.m.
• Assault, 1300 block La Paloma Way, Feb. 23, 8:30 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 block Arcturus Drive, Feb. 23, 7:21 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Mt Werner Circle, Feb. 24, 2:31 a.m.
• Theft, 4200 block Pebbleridge Circle, Feb. 24, 5:05 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4300 block Prestige Point, Feb. 24, 9:09 p.m.
• Shots Fired, 3700 block Strawberry Field Grove, Feb. 24, 10:10 p.m.
• Fraud, 2200 block Southgate Road, Feb. 25, 5:07 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 2500 block Woodside Lane, Feb. 25, 8:13 a.m.
• Theft, 400 block Gold Pass Heights, Feb. 25, 1:36 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1700 block S. Nevada Ave., Feb. 25, 11:15 p.m.