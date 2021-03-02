The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 16-22, 2021. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 2900 Block Tenderfoot Hill St., Feb. 16, 7:36 a.m.
• Fraud, 2900 Block Tenderfoot Hill St., Feb. 16, 9:36 a.m.
• Fraud, 100 Block Grayson Court, Feb. 16, 12:30 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1000 Block Pacific Hills Point, Feb. 16, 5:36 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2500 Block Gold Rush Drive, Feb. 17, 1:12 a.m.
• Fraud, 2200 Block Southgate Road, Feb. 17, 10:47 a.m.
• Fraud, 2800 Block Tenderfoot Hill St., Feb. 17, 1:59 p.m.
• Theft, 2000 Block Southgate Road, Feb. 17, 6:19 p.m.
• Burglary, 700 Block Count Pourtales Drive, Feb. 18, 5:19 a.m.
• Fraud, 2900 Block Tenderfoot Hill St., Feb. 18, 9 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2700 Block Reeve Circle, Feb. 18, 2:24 p.m.
• Theft, 800 Block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Feb. 18, 4:44 p.m.
• Theft, 3600 Block Star Ranch Road, Feb. 19, 10:35 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 3100 Block Westcliff Drive, Feb. 19, 1:07 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 100 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Feb. 19, 2:36 p.m.
• Theft, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Feb. 19, 2:39 p.m.
• Theft, 2500 Block Gold Rush Drive, Feb. 19, 5:36 p.m.
• Theft, 2500 Block Gold Rush Drive, Feb. 20, 6:26 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Southgate Road, Feb. 20, 9:19 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 700 Block Johanne Place, Feb. 20, 11:02 a.m.
• Fraud, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Feb. 20, 12:13 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 3100 Block Westcliff Drive, Feb. 21, 8:16 a.m.
• Theft, 3600 Block Star Ranch Road, Feb. 21, 11:42 a.m.
• Theft, 2100 Block Southgate Road, Feb. 21, 4:48 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 Block Pacific Hills Point, Feb. 22, 2:31 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block S. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Feb. 22, 8:34 a.m.
• Theft, 2100 Block S. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Feb. 22, 4:01 p.m.
• Theft, 3100 Block Westcliff Drive, Feb. 22, 4:54 p.m.