The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 15-21. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Burglary, 400 Block Gold Pass Heights, June 15, 1:38 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 2000 Block Southgate Road, June 15, 8:21 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 2000 Block Southgate Road, June 15, 9:01 a.m.
Robbery, 200 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., June 15, 12:22 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Woodburn St, June 15, 4:41 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4100 Block Westmeadow Drive, June 15, 7:27 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3600 Block Trailcliff Place, June 16, 2:09 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., June 17, 10:33 a.m.
Assault, 2100 Block Southgate Road, June 17, 2:18 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Southgate Road, June 17, 6:45 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 800 Block Tenderfoot Hill Road, June 18, 10:51 a.m.
Burglary, 900 Block Tenderfoot Hill Road, June 18, 2:38 p.m.
Assault, 2900 Block Westcliff Circle, June 19, 9:52 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., June 19, 12:12 p.m.
Burglary, 900 Block W. Cheyenne Road, June 19, 2:09 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., June 19, 2:26 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block Southgate Road, June 19, 3:51 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Southgate Road, June 19, 4:29 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 700 Block Johanne Place, June 20, 2:34 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 2400 Block Woodside Lane, June 20, 3:40 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 2500 Block Old Broadmoor Road, June 20, 5:19 p.m.
Theft, 2100 Block Southgate Road, June 21, 6:45 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 700 Block Crown Point Drive, June 21, 10:15 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, June 21, 11:40 p.m.