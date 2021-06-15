The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 1-7. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Burglary-Auto, 800 Block Red Mesa Drive, June 1, 2:10 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4400 Block Dana Point, June 1, 5:58 p.m.
Theft, 2600 Block Reeve Circle, June 2, 10:24 a.m.
Theft, 3600 Block Star Ranch Road, June 2, 6:05 p.m.
Burglary, 2700 Block Geyser Drive, June 2, 9:08 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 1500 Block Meadow Peak View, June 3, 8:38 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block Mountain Crest View, June 3, 6:47 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 700 Block San Gabriel Place, June 4, 12:45 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, June 4, 4:05 a.m.
Criminal Mischief, 4400 Block Westmeadow Drive, June 4, 2:31 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, June 4, 4:14 p.m.
Fraud, 3100 Block Springridge Drive, June 4, 10:28 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., June 5, 3:11 a.m.
Burglary, 1400 Block Canoe Creek Drive, June 5, 2:24 p.m.
Assault, 2000 Block Southgate Road, June 5, 6:57 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, June 6, 6:59 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 3300 Block Quail Lake Road, June 6, 8:38 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., June 6, 10:42 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 3300 Block Quail Lake Road, June 6, 11:50 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 4300 Block Pebble Ridge Circle, June 6, 12:16 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4200 Block Pebble Ridge Circle, June 6, 2:41 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, June 6, 8:38 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 700 Block Johanne Place, June 6, 8:54 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4400 Block Malibu Point, June 6, 9:01 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1300 Block Canoe Creek Drive, June 6, 10:15 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4400 Block Malibu Point, June 6, 10:58 p.m.
Death, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, June 7, 1:24 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1500 Block Meadow Peak View, June 7, 4:34 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Southgate Road, June 7, 10:14 p.m.