The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 25-July 1. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft – Vehicle, 800 block Cheyenne Meadows Road, June 25, 8:15 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4200 block Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, June 25, 1:38 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 400 block Burlington Ave., June 25, 2:11 p.m.
• Death, 700 block Saturn Drive, June 25, 2:28 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 block Creekside Lane, June 25, 9:59 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Rice Drive, June 25, 11:30 p.m.
• Burglary, 2000 block Southgate Road, June 25, 11:59 p.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 1800 block S. Nevada Ave., June 26, 8:26 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 2700 block Reeve Circle, June 26, 8:31 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 600 block Cougar Bluff Point, June 26, 9:03 p.m.
• Theft, 200 block Cypress Lane, June 27, 9:34 a.m.
• Harassment, 1600 block Marquita Ave., June 27, 12:15 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 300 block E. Brookside St., June 27, 4:45 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 400 block Gold Pass Heights, June 27, 5:36 p.m.
• Burglary, 323 1/2 E. Brookside St., June 28, 12:41 a.m.
• Theft, 1400 block Sunrise Lane, June 29, 11:13 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1300 block Motor City Drive, June 29, 1:31 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1700 block S. Eighth St., June 29, 4:21 p.m.
• Burglary, 900 block Mt. Werner Circle, June 30, 2:40 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1800 block Presidential Heights, June 30, 2:47 a.m.
• Burglary, 1900 block S. Hancock Ave., June 30, 4:24 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 600 block Fernglen Court, June 30, 9:10 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1900 block S. Cedar Ave., June 30, 11:55 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3800 block Westmeadow Drive, June 30, 2:30 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1200 block Encinitas Point, July 1, 3:07 a.m.
• Harassment, 300 block Crestone Lane, July 1, 10:44 a.m.
• Burglary, 1800 block S. Corona Ave., July 1, 10:55 a.m.
• Theft, 400 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., July 1, 11 a.m.
• Burglary, 400 block E. Brookside St., July 1, 11:44 a.m.
• Theft, 1600 block S. Nevada Ave., July 1, 3:58 p.m.
• Theft, 2000 block Woodburn St., July 1, 7:02 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3100 block Broadmoor Valley Road, July 1, 7:55 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 600 block Fernglen Court, July 1, 11:09 p.m.