The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from June 22-28. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Robbery, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., June 22, 8:40 a.m.
• Fraud, 1800 Block Southgate Road, June 22, 11:42 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3200 Block Gilcrest Terrace, June 22, 11:56 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, June 23, 10:40 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, June 24, 5:51 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., June 25, 6:32 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., June 26, 6:34 p.m.
• Assault, 3600 Block Pennyroyal Lane, June 26, 8:11 p.m.
• Death, 4500 Block Palisades Park View, June 27, 5:14 a.m.
• Theft, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., June 27, 5:20 p.m.
• Theft, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., June 27, 5:37 p.m.