The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 8-14. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 400 block Mountain Pass View, Jan. 8, 12:35 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1200 block Encinitas Point, Jan. 9, 12:49 a.m.
• Theft, 4300 block Prestige Point, Jan. 9, 1:35 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3800 block Strawberry Field Grove, Jan. 9, 4:59 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 block Encinitas Point, Jan. 9, 7:02 p.m.
• Theft, 800 block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Jan. 10, 4:59 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3600 block Suncrest Court, Jan. 10, 5:11 p.m.
• Theft, 800 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Jan. 11, 11:16 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 5400 block Marshglen Court, Jan. 11, 5:25 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 600 block Johanne Place, Jan. 12, 12:59 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block San Bruno Place, Jan. 12, 10:31 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3700 block Westmeadow Drive, Jan. 12, 5:58 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4200 block Pebbleridge Circle, Jan. 12, 9:35 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4300 block Prestige Point, Jan. 13, 12:57 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3100 block Westcliff Drive, Jan. 13, 9:53 a.m.
• Drugs, 1400 block Canoe Creek Drive, Jan. 13, 3:45 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4400 block Westmeadow Drive, Jan. 13, 5:52 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2700 block Reeve Circle, Jan. 14, 9:14 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1400 block Meadow Peak View, Jan. 14, 9:33 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1400 block Meadow Peak View, Jan. 14, 11:34 a.m.
• Theft, 800 block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Jan. 14, 1:30 p.m.
• Death, 800 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Jan. 14, 3:02 p.m.
• Theft, 1200 block Harrison Road, Jan. 14, 6:01 p.m.