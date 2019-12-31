The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 17-23, 2019. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 1100 block Lake Plaza Drive, Dec. 17, 10:05 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1800 block Southgate Road, Dec. 17, 10:58 a.m.
• Theft, 2200 block Southgate Road, Dec. 17, 12:29 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2400 block Slater Ave., Dec. 17, 3:14 p.m.
• Assault, 600 block Southpointe Court, Dec. 17, 4:22 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 block Mt. Werner Lane, Dec. 17, 6:57 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3700 block Strawberry Field Grove, Dec. 17, 11:28 p.m.
• Theft, 2700 block Reeve Circle, Dec. 18, 11:34 a.m.
• Fraud, 3800 block Glenmeadow Drive, Dec. 19, 11:27 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3600 block Star Ranch Road, Dec. 19, 5:47 p.m.
• Assault, 2600 block Reeve Circle, Dec. 20, 2:50 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3400 block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Dec. 20, 9:59 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3600 block Star Ranch Road, Dec. 20, 12:29 p.m.
• Fraud, 2800 block Tenderfoot Hill St., Dec. 20, 5:02 p.m.
• Burglary, 1900 block Presidential Heights, Dec. 20, 8:49 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 400 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 21, 12:03 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1100 block Encinitas Point, Dec. 21, 12:40 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Norwood Ave., Dec. 22, 2:34 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, Dec. 22, 4:18 a.m.
• Death, 3700 block Blue Merion Court, Dec. 22, 9:32 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3400 block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Dec. 22, 2:46 p.m.
• Assault, 2100 block Southgate Road, Dec. 22, 5:40 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4100 block Stonehaven Drive, Dec. 22, 9:30 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 400 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 23, 6:56 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1900 block W. Cheyenne Road, Dec. 23, 8:04 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 500 block Three Eagles St., Dec. 23, 3:12 p.m.
• Harassment, 800 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Dec. 23, 7:11 p.m.
• Assault, 2100 block S. El Paso Ave., Dec. 23, 8:57 p.m.