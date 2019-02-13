The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 29-Feb. 4. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 800 block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Jan. 29, 7:41 p.m.
• Burglary, 3000 block E. Springlake Circle, Jan. 29, 7:47 p.m.
• Prowler, 3000 block E. Springlake Circle, Jan. 29, 8:17 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 00 block Hutton Lane, Jan. 30, 7:54 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4200 block Pebbleridge Circle, Jan. 30, 7:58 a.m.
• Harassment, 3000 block W. Springlake Circle, Jan. 30, 8:10 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 400 block E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Jan. 30, 8:45 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3800 block Josephine Heights, Jan. 30, 12:55 p.m.
• Fraud, 600 block San Fernando Place, Jan. 31, 6 p.m.
• Theft, 6500 block S. Academy Blvd., Feb. 1, 2:32 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 700 block San Gabriel Place, Feb. 1, 5:44 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block San Bruno Place, Feb. 1, 2:35 p.m.
• Burglary, 00 block 4th St., Feb. 2, 1:59 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 500 block Brandywine Drive, Feb. 2, 8:06 p.m.
• Assault, 200 block E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Feb. 4, 4:53 a.m.
• Harassment, 900 block Samuel Point, Feb. 4, 10:30 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Pacific Hills Point, Feb. 4, 8:39 p.m.