The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 12-18. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 900 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Feb. 12, 5:50 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, Feb. 13, 7:39 a.m.
• Endangerment, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, Feb. 13, 5:54 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 400 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Feb. 13, 8:32 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Florence Ave., Feb. 14, 1:50 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 400 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Feb. 14, 7:23 a.m.
• Harassment, 1000 block Rice Drive, Feb. 14, 11:46 a.m.
• Assault, 2100 block Southgate Road, Feb. 14, 11:47 a.m.
• Harassment, 4300 block Pebbleridge Circle, Feb. 14, 1:04 p.m.
• Theft, 700 block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Feb. 14, 5:03 p.m.
• Burglary, 200 block W. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Feb. 14, 10:26 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2500 block Gold Rush Drive, Feb. 15, 7:16 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3800 block Wolcott Place, Feb. 15, 12:39 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, Feb. 16, 12:49 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, Feb. 16, 7:26 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3100 block Westcliff Drive, Feb. 16, 9:40 p.m.
• Burglary, 400 block Gold Pass Heights, Feb. 17, 7:09 a.m.
• Burglary, 1000 block Whistler Hollow Drive, Feb. 17, 10:27 p.m.
• Burglary, 2100 block Farnon Court, Feb. 18, 8:21 p.m.