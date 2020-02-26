The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 11-17. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 block S. El Paso Ave., Feb. 11, 4:01 a.m.
• Burglary, 3600 block Star Ranch Road, Feb. 11, 4:28 a.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 800 block Mt. Werner Circle, Feb. 11, 11:52 a.m.
• Drugs, 3600 block San Pedro Court, Feb. 11, 12:32 p.m.
• Burglary, 400 block Roxbury Circle, Feb. 11, 1:33 p.m.
• Burglary, 800 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Feb. 11, 3:43 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 block Bayfield Way, Feb. 11, 5:47 p.m.
• Stabbing, Florence Ave./Montrose Ave., Feb. 11, 10:29 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1600 block Pine Grove Ave., Feb. 12, 8:51 a.m.
• Drugs, 1100 block Mt. Werner Circle, Feb. 12, 12:06 p.m.
• Fraud, 3800 block Westmeadow Drive, Feb. 13, 1:19 p.m.
• Littering, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, Feb. 13, 3:01 p.m.
• Burglary, 800 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Feb. 13, 3:22 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3600 block Strawberry Field Grove, Feb. 13, 4:48 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3600 block Star Ranch Road, Feb. 13, 6:09 p.m.
• Harassment, 2500 block Gold Rush Drive, Feb. 13, 7:29 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4500 block Prestige Point, Feb. 14, 7:31 a.m.
• Burglary, 700 block Johanne Place, Feb. 14, 7:55 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Feb. 14 12:01, p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3200 block Broadmoor Valley Road, Feb. 14, 6:42 p.m.
• Assault, 1200 block Cresta Road, Feb. 14, 6:58 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6500 block S. Academy Blvd., Feb. 15, 3:47 a.m.
• Fraud, 3400 block Clubheights Drive, Feb. 15, 10:41 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 300 block Blue Windsor Lane, Feb. 15, 4:27 p.m.
• Theft, 800 block Royal Crown Lane, Feb. 16, 3:52 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, Feb. 16, 10:46 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 block Creekside Lane, Feb. 17, 2:01 p.m.
• Harassment, 800 block Wheatglen Court, Feb. 17, 4:08 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 3800 block Josephine Heights, Feb. 17, 5:51 p.m.