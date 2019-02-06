The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 22-28. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft – Vehicle, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, Jan. 22, 4:09 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 900 block Pacific Hills Point, Jan. 22, 8 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 5600 block Gladstone St., Jan. 22, 12:12 p.m.
• Theft, 2900 block Geyser Drive, Jan. 22, 2:39 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2600 block Reeve Circle, Jan. 23, 7:59 a.m.
• Theft, 800 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Jan. 24, 1:13 a.m.
• Burglary, 4000 block Autumn Heights Drive, Jan. 24, 5:10 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 900 block Pacific Hills Point, Jan. 24, 5:17 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 100 block Beckwith Drive, Jan. 25, 2:26 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4100 block Westmeadow Drive, Jan. 25, 5:14 p.m.
• Drugs, 1500 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Jan. 26, 8:31 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2400 block Gold Rush Drive, Jan. 26, 12:47 p.m.
• Harassment, 3900 block Red Cedar Drive, Jan. 26, 1:17 p.m.
• Robbery, 2800 block Geyser Drive, Jan. 26, 6:27 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1600 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Jan. 26, 6:45 p.m.
• Death, 4200 block Prestige Point, Jan. 27, 12:07 p.m.
• Assault, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, Jan. 27, 2:25 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1600 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Jan. 27, 10:12 p.m.
• Burglary, 4100 block Little Crown Lane, Jan. 28, 3:54 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1600 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Jan. 28, 6:09 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 block Pacific Hills Point, Jan. 28, 8:01 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1600 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Jan. 28, 8:31 p.m.
• Prowler, 1700 block Old Stage Road, Jan. 28, 10:10 p.m.