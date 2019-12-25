The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 10-16. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 1000 block Rice Drive, Dec. 10, 9:04 a.m.
• Theft, 1000 block Rice Drive, Dec. 10, 11:23 a.m.
• Theft, 2600 block Reeve Circle, Dec. 10, 2:20 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3400 block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Dec. 10, 3:56 p.m.
• Theft, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, Dec. 10, 8:32 p.m.
• Theft, 1000 block Rice Drive, Dec. 11, 10:59 a.m.
• Theft, 2200 block Southgate Road, Dec. 11, 12:25 p.m.
• Drugs, 2100 block Southgate Road, Dec. 11, 1:09 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2700 block Fawn Grove Court, Dec. 11, 1:48 p.m.
• Drugs, 100 block Alsace Way, Dec. 11, 2:50 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 900 block Pacific Hills Point, Dec. 11, 7:02 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1800 block Presidential Heights, Dec. 11, 10:40 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3800 block Westmeadow Drive, Dec. 11, 11:25 p.m.
• Harassment, 1000 block Whistler Hollow Drive, Dec. 13, 9:34 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3100 block Springmeadow Drive, Dec. 14, 8:47 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4100 block Autumn Heights Drive, Dec. 14, 11:25 a.m.
• Harassment, 100 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 14, 2:56 p.m.
• Assault, 4200 block Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Dec. 14, 6:17 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 600 block Cougar Bluff Point, Dec. 14, 8:55 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1112 1/2 W. Cheyenne Road, No. B, Dec. 14, 11:37 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 block Pacific Hills Point, Dec. 15, 1:38 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 block Pacific Hills Point, Dec. 15, 5:55 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3600 block Strawberry Field Grove, Dec. 15, 8:16 p.m.
• Burglary, 1000 block Rice Drive, Dec. 16, 5:49 a.m.
• Burglary, 3300 block Quail Lake Road, Dec. 16, 8:49 a.m.