The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 4-10. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 1400 block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Dec. 4, 9:47 a.m.
• Harassment, 1600 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 4, 3:26 p.m.
• Robbery, 3600 block Star Ranch Road, Dec. 4, 5:01 p.m.
• Burglary, 1400 block Courtyard Heights, Dec. 5, 11:11 a.m.
• Fraud, 700 block Royal Crown Lane, Dec. 5, 2:50 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1200 block Whistler Hollow Drive, Dec. 5, 9:46 p.m.
• Burglary, 4200 block Stonehaven Drive, Dec. 6, 6:02 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1600 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 6, 10:25 p.m.
• Burglary, 3700 block Strawberry Field Grove, Dec. 7, 7:45 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 block Pacific Hills Point, Dec. 7, 8:58 a.m.
• Theft, 1600 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 7, 6:29 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1600 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 7, 9:43 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4100 block Westmeadow Drive, Dec. 7, 9:55 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3700 block Penny Point, Dec. 8, 3:59 a.m.
• Burglary, 3300 block Quail Lake Road, Dec. 8, 4:44 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4200 block Pebbleridge Circle, Dec. 9, 3:26 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 3800 block Josephine Heights, Dec. 9, 11:12 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 400 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 10, 12:53 a.m.
• Burglary, 3700 block Glenmeadow Drive, Dec. 10, 12:38 p.m.