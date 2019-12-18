The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Nov. Dec. 3-9. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft, 1200 block Eastmeadow Drive, Dec. 3, 4:29 p.m.
• Fraud, 1500 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 3, 5:10 p.m.
• Theft, 2300 block S. Hancock Ave., Dec. 3, 6:52 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1200 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Dec. 4, 7:02 a.m.
• Burglary, 1200 block Pando Ave., Dec. 4, 12:39 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 block Cheyenne Blvd., Dec. 4, 3:18 p.m.
• Harassment, 1200 block Florence Ave., Dec. 4, 6:18 p.m.
• Harassment, 2000 block Mt. Washington Ave., Dec. 4, 7:04 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4100 block Westmeadow Drive, Dec. 4, 9:03 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 block Moorings Drive, Dec. 5, 2:24 a.m.
• Drugs, 1200 block Cresta Road, Dec. 5, 11:05 a.m.
• Theft, 2900 block Hidden Treasure Point, Dec. 5, 1:40 p.m.
• Fraud, 3400 block Quail Lake Road, Dec. 5, 1:48 p.m.
• Fraud, 3200 block Springridge Drive, Dec. 5, 2:02 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2000 block Windham Way, Dec. 5, 2:18 p.m.
• Burglary, 800 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Dec. 5, 2:43 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 2100 block Southgate Road, Dec. 5, 4:48 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 block Southgate Road, Dec. 5, 8:40 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 800 block Quail Lake Circle, Dec. 5, 11:42 p.m.
• Assault, 1300 block Lazy Lane, Dec. 6, 8:59 a.m.
• Theft, 3800 block Glenmeadow Drive, Dec. 6, 1:24 p.m.
• Kidnapping, 800 block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Dec. 6, 4:54 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3900 block Christy Heights, Dec. 7, 9:12 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3200 block Broadmoor Valley Road, Dec. 7, 10:49 a.m.
• Robbery, 2000 block Southgate Road, Dec. 7, 1:36 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1500 block Meadow Peak View, Dec. 8, 4:30 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3900 block Christy Heights, Dec. 8, 8:10 a.m.
• Assault, 1700 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 8, 9:29 a.m.
• Burglary, 3600 block Star Ranch Road, Dec. 8, 10:02 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Dec. 8, 2:29 p.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 2000 block Southgate Road, Dec. 8, 10:36 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1800 block Bob Johnson Drive, Dec. 9, 12:04 p.m.
• Theft, 3200 block Breckenridge Drive, Dec. 9, 2:28 p.m.
• Harassment, 800 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, Dec. 9, 2:38 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3100 block Westcliff Drive, Dec. 9, 7:49 p.m.