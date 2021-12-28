The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 14-20. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Burglary-Auto, 1800 Block Chippenham Heights, Dec. 14, 6:06 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 2700 Block Geyser Drive, Dec. 14, 1:39 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Dec. 14, 6:25 p.m.
Fraud, 1900 Block Southgate Road, Dec. 14, 7:20 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3100 Block Venetucci Blvd., Dec. 14, 7:34 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Dec. 15, 4:51 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 3600 Block Strawberry Field Grove, Dec. 15, 8:21 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, Dec. 16, 1:31 a.m.
Death, 1900 Block Mt. Washington Ave., Dec. 16, 7:59 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 700 Block San Fernando Place, Dec. 16, 12:12 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 800 Block Quail Lake Circle, Dec. 16, 12:25 p.m.
Indecent Exposure, 2100 Block Southgate Road, Dec. 17, 2:19 p.m.
Burglary, 1400 Block Paddleboard Court, Dec. 17, 11:30 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1600 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 17, 11:37 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 18, 1:28 a.m.
Theft, 900 Block Bayfield Way, Dec. 18, 1:32 p.m.
Death, 2000 Block Roanoke St., Dec. 18, 8:44 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 3800 Block Strawberry Field Grove, Dec. 19, 1:17 p.m.
Theft, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Dec. 20, 3:29 a.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1500 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 20, 7:57 a.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 4100 Block Autumn Heights Drive, Dec. 20, 1:20 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 4300 Block Timberview Point, Dec. 20, 2:45 p.m.
Domestic Violence, 1500 Block Meadow Peak View, Dec. 20, 10:13 p.m.