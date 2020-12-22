The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 8-14. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 2100 Block Southgate Road, Dec. 8, 10:16 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2700 Block Geyser Drive, Dec. 8, 11:58 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 4100 Block Westmeadow Drive, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
• Burglary, 4200 Block Prestige Point, Dec. 8, 10:21 p.m.
• Burglary, 4300 Block Star Ranch Road, Dec. 8, 10:32 p.m.
• Bomb, 600 Block Southpointe Court, Dec. 9, 9:22 a.m.
• Fraud, 2400 Block Gold Rush Drive, Dec. 9, 11:13 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4300 Block Timberview Point, Dec. 9, 1:19 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2600 Block Reeve Circle, Dec. 9, 9:16 p.m.
• Burglary, 4300 Block Timberview Point, Dec. 9, 10:21 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Rd, Dec. 9, 10:43 p.m.
• Burglary, 100 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 10, 7:19 a.m.
• Burglary, 2400 Block Executive Circle, Dec. 10, 8:17 a.m.
• Burglary, 200 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 10, 8:17 a.m.
• Burglary, 2800 Block Geyser Drive, Dec. 10, 8:57 a.m.
• Burglary, 2900 Block Geyser Drive, Dec. 10, 9:31 a.m.
• Theft, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Dec. 10, 2:37 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3700 Block Westmeadow Drive, Dec. 10, 3:45 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 1900 Block Commercial Blvd., Dec. 11, 6:41 a.m.
• Burglary, 4300 Block Timberview Point, Dec. 11, 7:01 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Southgate Road, Dec. 11, 10:11 a.m.
• Harassment, 800 Block Tenderfoot Hill St., Dec. 11, 10:11 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 500 Block Ridgewood Ave., Dec. 11, 10:29 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Southgate Road, Dec. 12, 2:16 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2600 Block Reeve Circle, Dec. 12, 7:11 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2900 Block Geyser Drive, Dec. 12, 8:20 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Dec. 12, 11:04 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1800 Block Birmingham Loop, Dec. 12, 12:13 p.m.
• Theft, 1800 Block Presidential Heights, Dec. 12, 2:21 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 13, 8:03 a.m.
• Burglary, 2900 Block Geyser Drive, Dec. 13, 10:39 a.m.
• Fraud, 2900 Block Tenderfoot Hill St., Dec. 13, 11:22 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Dec. 13, 1:37 p.m.
• Harassment, 800 Block Bayfield Way, Dec. 13, 2:53 p.m.
• Harassment, 600 Block Thames Drive, Dec. 13, 3:36 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2800 Block Gold Camp Road, Dec. 13, 4:50 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 Block Quail Lake Circle, Dec. 13, 8:14 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2600 Block Reeve Circle, Dec. 13, 9:43 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 4300 Block Broadmoor Bluffs Drive, Dec. 14, 4:20 a.m.
• Burglary, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 14, 6:30 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Dec. 14, 9:24 a.m.
• Fraud, 100 Block Gardner Place, Dec. 14, 12:41 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Southgate Road, Dec. 14, 3:17 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2100 Block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Dec. 14, 5:16 p.m.