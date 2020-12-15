The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Dec. 1-7. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 2600 Block Reeve Circle, Dec. 1, 2:47 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 2000 Block Southgate Road, Dec. 1, 3:29 p.m.
• Fraud, 200 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Dec. 2, 10:18 a.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 900 Block Pacific Hills Point, Dec. 2, 10:36 a.m.
• Prostitution, 1400 Block Quail Lake Loop, Dec. 2, 12:06 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 Block Cheyenne Meadows Road, Dec. 2, 4:18 p.m.
• Death, 3800 Block Glenmeadow Drive, Dec. 3, 12:58 p.m.
• Death, 200 Block Mayfield Lane, Dec. 4, 6:27 a.m.
• Theft, 1800 Block Southgate Road, Dec. 4, 7:48 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 3400 Block N. Cheyenne Canyon Road, Dec. 5, 5:18 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 Block Southgate Road, Dec. 7, 1:11 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 4000 Block Westmeadow Drive, Dec. 7, 6:16 p.m.