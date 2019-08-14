The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from July 30-Aug. 6. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Harassment, 800 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, July 30, 10:45 a.m.
• Robbery, 1000 block South Nevada Avenue, Aug. 1, 3:22 p.m.
• Theft, 0 block Marland Road, Aug. 2, 1:37 p.m.
• Subject with Weapon, 3500 block Charwood Lane, Aug. 2, 2:12 p.m.
• Assist Fire-Medical, South 8th Street/West Brookside Street, Aug. 2, 8:45 p.m.
• Subject with Weapon, 900 block Pacific Hills Point, Aug. 2, 10:08 p.m.
• Robbery, 2400 block East Fountain Boulevard, Aug. 3, 6:44 p.m.
• Noise Complaint, 3400 block Quail Lake Road, Aug. 5, 7:35 a.m.
• Weapons Violation, 3200 block Broadmoor Valley Road, Aug. 5, 9:29 p.m.
• Assault, 2100 block Southgate Road, Aug. 6, 5:01 a.m.
• Suspicious Person, 2000 block Capulin Drive, Aug. 6, 10:04 a.m.