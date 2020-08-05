The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from July 21-27. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft-Vehicle, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., July 21, 6:28 p.m.
• Theft, 2000 Block W. Cheyenne Road, July 22, 3:17 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 1900 Block Southgate Road, July 24, 10:50 p.m.
• Subject With Weapon, 2100 Block Gold Camp Road, July 25, 2:29 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 300 Block W. Cheyenne Road, July 26, 3:12 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2700 Block Geyser Drive, July 27, 11:22 a.m.