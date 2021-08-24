The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 10-16. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Burglary, 1800 Block Mid Road, Aug. 10, 8:31 a.m.
Theft, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Aug. 10, 7:22 p.m.
Burglary, 100 Block Iron Duke Court, Aug. 11, 8:05 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 3300 Block Quail Lake Road, Aug. 11, 8:22 a.m.
Burglary, 400 Block Brandywine Drive, Aug. 11, 4:03 p.m.
Criminal Mischief, 2000 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Aug. 13, 12:31 p.m.
Burglary, 2600 Block Reeve Circle, Aug. 13, 8:29 p.m.
Burglary-Auto, 1200 Block Capistrano Point, Aug. 15, 11:16 a.m.
Theft, 2800 Block Geyser Drive, Aug. 15, 11:54 a.m.
Domestic Violence, 1600 Block Charmwood Drive, Aug. 15, 12:45 p.m.
Robbery, 1600 Block Gold Camp Rd, Aug. 15, 3:06 p.m.
Theft-Vehicle, 4200 Block Cromwell Court, Aug. 16, 7:56 a.m.
Fraud, 2700 Block Geyser Drive, Aug. 16, 11:22 a.m.
Fraud, 3200 Block Springride Drive, Aug. 16, 4:51 p.m.