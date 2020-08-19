The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Aug. 4-10. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft-Vehicle, 5300 Block Broadmoor Bluffs Drive, Aug. 6, 6:01 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1700 Block Canoe Creek Drive, Aug. 7, 10:18 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1100 Block W. Cheyenne Road, Aug. 8, 12:24 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2800 Block S. Circle Drive, Aug. 8, 2:45 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 Block Autumn Heights Drive, Aug. 8, 8:07 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1700 Block Canoe Creek Drive, Aug. 8, 11:03 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4400 Block Malibu Point, Aug. 8, 5:31 p.m.
• Death, 2100 Block N. Cheyenne Canon Road, Aug. 9, 6:47 a.m.