The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from July 28-Aug. 3. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Theft-Vehicle, 2700 Block E. Las Vegas St., July 28, 8:39 a.m.
• Harassment, 1500 Block Gumwood Drive, July 28, 5:54 p.m.
• Theft, 1400 Block Grass Valley Drive, July 29, 1:59 p.m.
• Death, 4500 Block Palisades Park View, July 30, 5:58 p.m.
• Subject with Weapon, 600 Block Red Cliff Road, July 30, 8:19 p.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 3000 Block Springridge Drive, July 31, 2:27 a.m.
• Assault, 900 Block Bayfield Drive, Aug. 1, 9:53 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1500 Block Meadow Peak View, Aug. 2, 1:48 a.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 4200 Block Star Ranch Road, Aug. 3, 2:17 p.m.