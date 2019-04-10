The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 26-April 1. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Fraud, 800 block Quail Lake Circle, March 26, 12:32 p.m.
• Theft, 2100 block Southgate Road, March 26, 4:49 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4300 block Pebbleridge Circle, March 26, 9:39 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3600 block Strawberry Field Grove, March 26, 10:36 p.m.
• Theft, 2200 block Southgate Road, March 27, 10:24 a.m.
• Harassment, 4500 block Songglen Circle, March 27, 1:27 p.m.
• Harassment, 600 block Southpointe Court, March 27, 3:37 p.m.
• Theft, 100 block W. Old Broadmoor Road, March 28, 10:22 a.m.
• Harassment, 4000 block Autumn Heights Drive, March 28, 8:57 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 4100 block Westmeadow Drive, March 29, 12:48 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 2700 block Reeve Circle, March 29, 6:44 a.m.
• Theft, 100 block W. Old Broadmoor Road, March 29, 9:37 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 800 block Royal Crown Lane, March 29, 10:07 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 800 block Royal Crown Lane, March 29, 12:10 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 2200 block Southgate Road, March 29, 1:03 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 900 block W. Cheyenne Road, March 29, 1:15 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 3400 block Quail Lake Road, March 29, 3:50 p.m.
• Assault, 5400 block Backglen Drive, March 30, 7:54 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 400 block Gold Pass Heights, March 30, 8:10 a.m.
• Theft, 800 block Quail Lake Circle, March 31, 7:32 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1200 block Whistler Hollow Drive, March 31, 3:39 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, March 31, 9:55 p.m.
• Assault, 900 block Samuel Point, March 31, 10:33 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 600 block Cougar Bluff Point, March 31, 10:50 p.m.
• Fraud, 400 block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., April 1, 10:56 a.m.
• Burglary, 2000 block Southgate Road, April 1, 11:45 a.m.
• Harassment, 400 block Gold Pass Heights, April 1, 6:50 p.m.