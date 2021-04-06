The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from March 23-29. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Burglary, 1700 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., March 23, 6:03 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 900 Block Quail Lake Circle, March 23, 1:30 p.m.
• Harassment, 1200 Block Suncrest Way, March 23, 4:21 p.m.
• Criminal Mischief, 4100 Block Westmeadow Drive, March 23, 5:13 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 400 Block E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., March 23, 7:53 p.m.
• Burglary, 400 Block Autumn Ridge Circle, March 24, 1:28 p.m.
• Prowler, 2900 Block Pegasus Drive, March 24, 1:53 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 Block Meadow Peak View, March 25, 11:29 a.m.