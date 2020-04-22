The following is a list of incidents within the 80906 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 7-13. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
• Kidnapping, 1500 block Dustry Drive, April 7, 4:21 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 block Autumn Heights Drive, April 8, 6:41 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block S. Eighth St., April 8, 8:51 a.m.
• Fraud, 2200 block Southgate Road, April 8, 9:31 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2600 block Reeve Circle, April 8, 2:58 p.m.
• Theft, 1900 block S. El Paso Ave., April 8, 4:05 p.m.
• Fraud, 3800 block Westmeadow Drive, April 8, 4:33 p.m.
• Theft, 3100 block Broadmoor Valley Road, April 8, 7:45 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 600 block Trailcrest Court, April 8, 11:25 p.m.
• Theft, 1100 block Richards Ave., April 9, 8:48 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 5100 block Neal Ranch Road, April 9, 11:47 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 4000 block Westmeadow Drive, April 9, 1:26 p.m.
• Burglary, 1200 block Lake Plaza Drive, April 9, 1:33 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 900 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, April 9, 3:23 p.m.
• Death, 100 block W. Cheyenne Road, April 9, 4:35 p.m.
• Drugs, 2100 block Southgate Road, April 9, 9:14 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 900 block Tenderfoot Hill Road, April 10, 10:18 a.m.
• Burglary, 4500 block Prestige Point, April 10, 10:56 a.m.
• Harassment, 1200 block Rockwood Ave., April 10, 12:59 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2100 block Farnon Court, April 10, 7:28 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3700 block Westmeadow Drive, April 10, 8:52 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 4100 block Stonehaven Drive, April 11, 8:23 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 block Southgate Road, April 11, 10:20 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1600 block Cheyenne Blvd., April 11, 11:17 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1900 block S. Nevada Ave., April 11, 3:50 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 400 block Cobblestone Drive, April 11, 4:29 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 900 block Pacific Hills Point, April 11, 10:33 p.m.
• Burglary, 2200 block Commercial Blvd., April 12, 12:50 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1900 block Diplomat View, April 12, 7:31 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 900 block Mt Werner Circle, April 13, 8:10 a.m.
• Theft, 800 block Mt Werner Circle, April 13, 10:19 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2000 block Mt. Werner Lane, April 13, 11:41 a.m.
• Assault, 2100 block Southgate Road, April 13, 1:21 p.m.
• Theft, 400 block E. Cheyenne Road, April 13, 3:35 p.m.
• Assault, 2100 block Southgate Road, April 13, 8:01 p.m.