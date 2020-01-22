CITY TO HOST OPEN HOUSE FOR NORTH CHEYENNE CAÑON BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT
The public is invited to an open house Tuesday, Jan. 28, to learn about plans to replace three aging bridges in the North Cheyenne Cañon Park. There will be opportunities to view and provide input on design and construction planning concepts before final design and construction planning begins.
The open house is from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.
“We are committed to maintaining the historic context of North Cheyenne Cañon Park as we design and replace the existing roadway bridges. The proposed design incorporates elements from the North Cheyenne Cañon Park Master and Management Plan in a way that continues the rich history of the park while facilitating continued access and safety for both those who enjoy the park and the surrounding community,” said Aaron Egbert, project manager and senior engineer with the City of Colorado Springs.
The proposed design and construction plans were guided, in part, through input received during a series of public listening sessions in June, designed to gain feedback about bridge aesthetics and roadway and park use during construction.
Information on the North Cheyenne Cañon Bridge Replacement Project is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/nccbridgereplacement.
The North Cheyenne Cañon Master Plan can be viewed at ColoradoSprings.gov/nccmasterplan.
CSPD OPENS CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS IN VALENTINE’S DAY CONTEST
The Colorado Springs Police Department has opened a call for submissions for its 2020 Valentine’s Day contest, and the winner will become the proud new owner of Officer Ted E. Bear.
For the last six months, CSPD Public Affairs has been Officer Bear’s home, and while he’s done great work during his time at the CSPD, he’s ready to find his forever home.
CSPD is asking Colorado Springs children ages 3 to 10 to create their most creative homemade Valentine’s Day card for a police officer. The top three cards will be chosen by Chief Vince Niski, and then shared on social media so the community can vote on their favorite. The overall winning artist will receive Officer Ted E. Bear, delivered to the winner with a special police escort.
At the end of the contest, all submitted Valentine’s Day cards will be handed out to CSPD officers.
Address your homemade Valentine’s Day cards to “The Community Relations Unit” and drop them off at the CSPD Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave. Include the child’s name and age, along with a parent or guardian name and phone number. The contest runs through Feb. 6. On that date, Niski will select the top three cards, which will be posted to social media on Feb. 7 for community voting. Community voting will end Feb. 13, and on Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day — the lucky winner will be chosen.
Note to parents and guardians: Officer Ted E. Bear stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 20 pounds.
CALL FOR ENTRIES: 2020 CONGRESSIONAL ART COMPETITION
The 2020 Congressional Art Competition is inviting high school students residing in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District — which includes El Paso and Teller counties — to compete in a nationwide high school visual art competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute.
The annual competition is held each spring to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
Students submit their artwork through their high school art teachers or individually; the art is then judged by an independent panel of artists who select first, second and third place winners in each category. The process is done through “blind judging,” and judges have no knowledge of the artists’ identity prior to making their decisions.
Entry guidelines, information and release forms for the 2020 competition are available at lamborn.house.gov or house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition.
Teachers should RSVP their school’s participation and the estimated number of entries (up to 20) no later than Feb. 14. The artwork submission and drop-off date is scheduled for Feb. 28, between 2 and 6 p.m. at Library 21c, second floor, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive.
Winners are recognized in both their Congressional district and in Washington, D.C. with a ceremony hosted by the Congressional Institute in June. Winning works are displayed for one year along the hallway between the Cannon House Office Building and the United States Capitol Building.
The Best of Show winner will receive two round-trip tickets from Southwest Airlines to attend the ceremony. While in Washington, the winner and their guest(s) may also receive a special “Member Pass” tour of the White House as well as a staff-led tour of the U.S. Capitol Building.
Winners in all categories will be presented with a ribbon and a Congressional Certificate of Recognition along with other prizes. Library 21c will also conduct a “People’s Choice” contest, and the winner will be announced at the conclusion of the Congressional Art Competition award ceremony.
To RSVP school participation, or to for more information, contact Congressional Art Competition Coordinator Elizabeth Tapia at 719-520-0055 or via email at elizabeth.tapia@mail.house.gov.
‘BIGS WITH BADGES’ PROGRAM NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS
The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado — Pikes Peak’s “Bigs with Badges” program is currently enrolling children throughout the region to join the program.
Last year, the Colorado Springs Police Department joined the program, which pairs children facing adversity throughout the region with police officers, firefighters and other first responders in a sports-based setting. The goal is to build lasting connections between kids and first responders.
Children who participate in the program (called “Littles”) can look forward to participating in, and watching, sporting events with their officer, deputy or firefighter (called “Bigs”) throughout the year.
If you know a child who could benefit from this program, or if you would like to obtain more information, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado – Pikes Peak at 719-633-2443 or KristianD@BigLittleColorado.org.
Additionally, questions regarding the program may be directed to CSPD Lt. John Koch at 444-7506 or john.koch@coloradosprings.gov.
CSFS SELLING SEEDLING TREES IN SUPPORT OF TREES FOR CONSERVATION
The Colorado State Forest Service is selling affordable seedling trees, grown by its Seedling Tree Nursery, to residents of the state in support of the Trees for Conservation program. The seedling season is underway, and residents may purchase a multitude of species in preparation for spring plantings.
With spring months approaching, now is the perfect time for residents to purchase new seedlings to improve forest health, offer budding flowers for pollinators and increase the overall growth of the forest. The CSFS is offering many species, from large evergreens, such as Colorado blue spruce and Douglas fir, to hardy bare-root shrubs, such as caragana. Not only can planting seedlings improve the health of Colorado’s forests, but they can also offer increased property values, wind and snow protection for homes, and even energy savings.
To purchase seedling trees, visit csfs.colostate.edu/southeast/ and download the 2020 Order Form. Once you have filled out this form, you may mail it to the corresponding address for your pick-up location, or you can scan and e-mail it to csfs_woodlandpark@mail.colostate.edu.
For more information about the program, call 719-687-2951.