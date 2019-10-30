VETERANS INVITED TO SHARE STORIES OF SERVICE
As Veterans Day approaches, Colorado veterans and their families are invited to share their stories of service with Sen. Michael Bennet.
Veterans across the state are encouraged to share what shaped their time in the service, their most rewarding and challenging moments and what they’d like their fellow Americans to know about their experience.
“This Veterans Day, I invite our veterans to share their stories of service — because it’s vitally important that we hear them in Washington and across America,” Bennet said.
All Colorado veterans and service members and their families are encouraged to submit their story. The submission guidelines and form can be found at bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/voices-of-colorado-veterans. With permission, stories may be shared on social media or used in a future speech or video. Bennet’s office will make an effort to share as many stories as possible. This effort is a part of Bennet’s Voices of Colorado initiative, designed to make heard the stories of Coloradans — on health care, immigration, the economy, military service and more.
Veterans and servicemembers who would like to share their story with Bennet, but not with the broader public, may use the form at bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/write-to-michael.
CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN STATE PARK, OTHERS LAUNCHING AUGMENTED REALITY TRAIL MISSIONS
Cheyenne Mountain State Park is one of 10 Colorado state parks now offering augmented reality trail missions after Colorado Parks and Wildlife partnered with Agents of Discovery, an educational mobile gaming platform, to create them.
The missions task users with accomplishing educational and fun outdoor activities and can be accessed by smartphone users through the Agents of Discovery app, available for download on the App and Play stores. Missions are free to play and, once downloaded, do not require Wi-Fi or a data connection.
“Over 70% of people own smartphones, so why not try to utilize this device that everyone is carrying to help educate and inform people about the cool things and places where they’re at?” said CPW Statewide Interpretation and Wildlife Viewing Coordinator Mary McCormac. “They can play games and get information, and it’s a fun way to integrate technology into outdoor learning.”
Other state parks with augmented reality trail missions include Barr Lake, Chatfield, Cherry Creek, Eleven Mile, Ridgway, St. Vrain, Staunton, Steamboat Lake and Trinidad Lake.