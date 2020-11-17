El Pomar Foundation announced Friday that its Wildland Fire Fund granted a combined $72,500 to support nine fire departments and fire protection districts in Northern Colorado and the Pikes Peak region.
The agencies receiving grants include the Glen Haven Volunteer Fire Department in Glen Haven, Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department in Bellvue, the Big Elk Meadows Volunteer Fire Department in Lyons, Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District in Laporte, Crystal Lakes Fire Protection District in Red Feather Lakes, Glacier View Meadows Volunteer Fire Department in Livermore and the Southwestern Highway 115 Fire Protection District in Colorado Springs.
Grant funding will support critical apparatus replacements, repairs and wildland firefighting equipment and supplies in the wake of recent major fires such as the Cameron Peak, East Troublesome and Wild Horse fires.
“The wildfires in Northern Colorado have been devastating,” Kathay Rennels, former Larimer County Commissioner and Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Rural-Urban Initiatives at the Colorado State University System, said in a statement. “... These grants from El Pomar are meeting needs that otherwise would go unnoticed. Their intentional funding around local need has been one of the strongest partnerships across the state in recent years.”
These funds are being deployed in addition to grants allocated from El Pomar’s Wildland Fire Fund in late October to support Red Cross chapters around the state in their efforts to aid those displaced by fires, as well a grant in September to the National Forest Foundation to aid re-forestation efforts on the Western Slope.
Started in 2002, El Pomar Foundation’s Wildland Fire Fund assists with the immediate emergency needs of volunteer fire fighting agencies and first responders throughout the state of Colorado.
More information about the Wildland Fire Fund can be found at elpomar.org/grant-making/el-pomars-funds/.