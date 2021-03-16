The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
HENNESSEY ROOFING TEAM CONTINUES GROWTH IN 2021
Hennessey Roofing continued its growth from 2020 by adding two new employees in March.
Gina Rasmuson joined the team as an administrative assistant dedicated to ensuring every customer gets the professional and stress-free service, while Stephan Millard also brings over a decade of industry experience as the newest project consultant with Hennessey Roofing.
Hennessey Roofing’s team breakdown include owners Amanda and Tom Hennessey and project consultants Ian Simon and Scott Bauer.