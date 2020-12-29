The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
RETIREMENTS AND NEW ROLES TAKE EFFECT AT EL POMAR FOUNDATION
El Pomar Foundation will see three long-time staff members begin their retirements with the arrival of 2021 as several staff take on expanded roles. The retiring staff include Theophilus “Theo” Gregory from his role as senior vice president of outreach, Terri Hutcherson from her role as assistant controller and business manager and George Guerrero from his role as curator of the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun, who also held prior leadership positions at El Pomar.
Six staff members have also been promoted and/or taken on roles of greater responsibility within the Foundation:
• Joan Shields has been promoted to senior vice president of leadership and director of the fellowship.
• Dave Miller has been promoted to vice president of IT.
• Michael Budler has been promoted to caretaker of the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun.
• Doug Palmer has been named deputy director of regional partnerships.
• Elizabeth Hoffner has been named deputy director of the fellowship.
• Dakota “Cody” Hurst will now become a full-time staff member in his role as Shrine Assistant at the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun.