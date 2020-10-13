DISTRICT 11 SEEKS CANDIDATE TO FILL VACANCY BOARD POSITION
Due to the resignation of director Mary Coleman, the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education is looking to fill the vacancy. Coleman is taking a new position as the CEO of BEST Health Plan, the district’s health insurance company.
Anyone interested is asked to attend the orientation meeting at 4 p.m. Oct. 15 via video conference.
Each candidate must provide a signed affidavit certifying:
- The candidate has been a registered elector of District 11 for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the date of the appointment;
- The candidate has not been convicted of a sexual offense against a child;
- The candidate has not been found guilty of a felony;
- The candidate has not served on the District 11 Board for two consecutive terms, which ended less than four years prior to the date he/she will take office if appointed.
Application forms can be at www.d11.org/BOE or the Board of Education office, located at 1115 N. El Paso St.
Submit resume and signed Affidavit of School Director Candidate for Appointment regarding Qualifications for Office by 5 p.m. Oct. 16 to Maricela Hidalgo, Secretary to the Board of Education, Colorado Springs School District 11 Administration Office, 1115 N. El Paso Street, Colorado Springs, 80903.
The candidate must take the Oath of Office within 10 days of appointment and sign the confidentiality affidavit.