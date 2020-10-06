SUMMERVILLE HIRED AS COLORADO SPRINGS’ DIVERSITY, COMMUNITY OUTREACH PROGRAMS MANAGER
The City of Colorado Springs today announced Sept. 30 the hiring of Danielle Summerville as diversity and community outreach programs manager.
The new position is charged with strengthening the city’s relationships with diverse populations throughout the community via community engagement, stakeholder collaboration and program development. The position will also work proactively with the administration in driving recruitment of a diverse candidate field for both civilian and sworn positions.
“While the city has had an ongoing equity, diversity and inclusion program for several years, this new position gives us the ability to elevate and accelerate our progress in this important area,” Mayor John Suthers said in a statement. “Danielle brings a proven record of success in leadership, as well as a background rich in community collaboration and effective programming. Among the most important of her efforts will be helping us build a staff, including police and fire, that reflects the demographic makeup of our city.”
Summerville joins the city after a 19-year career with Big Brothers Big Sisters-Pikes Peak, where she served as executive director for 10 years. During her tenure, Summerville developed board and donor stewardship, built impactful community partnerships, recruited volunteers and created and implemented multiple programs.
Summerville has been awarded numerous honors, including the Colorado Springs Business Journal’s “Women of Influence,”(Nov. 2017), Leadership Pikes Peak’s “Modeling the Way Community Leadership Award” (May 2016) and the CSAC Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s “Hats Off” award (June 2014).
Summerville was selected from a pool of 269 applicants. The top 20 applicants went through a three-round interview process, which included city administration, city council, stakeholders and community members. Summerville will begin on Oct. 12.