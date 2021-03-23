The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
IT’S NOT TOO LATE TO APPLY FOR BUSINESS TAX RELIEF
The City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County have an important message for local businesses who collect sales taxes: it’s not too late to apply for the COVID-19 joint sales tax relief program.
The deadline is March 31.
The sales tax relief program was instituted both by the El Paso Board of County Commissioners and the City of Colorado Springs to offer businesses impacted by COVID to keep a portion of the sales taxes they collect. An applicant only needed to apply once to get the benefit from both the City and the County portions of sales taxes.
Businesses can apply here: admin.elpasoco.com/financial-services/sales-and-use-tax.