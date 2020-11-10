The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
EL POMAR WELCOMES NEW STAFF
El Pomar Foundation welcomed last week three new staff members: Vice President of Opportunity and Outreach Zuleika Johnson, Assistant Controller and Business Manager Stacy Pons and Vice President of Communications Erin Hannan.
Johnson will begin Jan. 1, succeeding Theophilus “Theo” Gregory, who will retire from the position that leads the Emerging Leaders Development (ELD) program he founded almost 20 years ago at El Pomar.
Johnson, who currently serves as co-chair of the ELD program’s Hispanic Advisory Council and as a member of three subcommittees, comes to El Pomar from UCCS, where she has served as associate director of development, supporting the College of Letters, Arts & Sciences, the Office of Sustainability and the Chancellor’s Leadership Class.
Pons was set to begin Nov. 9 as El Pomar’s assistant controller and business manager, succeeding Terri Hutcherson who will retire from the role after 14 years.
Pons, a certified public accountant, comes to El Pomar from Widefield Water & Sanitation District, where she has served as controller.
She brings a wealth of experience as a staff and senior accountant in a variety of public, nonprofit and governmental accounting settings.
Hannan had a brief period providing interim contracting services overseeing El Pomar’s Communications.She most recently served as executive director of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.