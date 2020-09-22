WESTSIDE ANIMAL HOSPITAL ANNOUNCES EXPANSION
Westside Animal Hospital, 1603 W. Colorado Ave., recently opened an expanded orthopedic surgery and rehab center. Orthopedic surgery is dedicated to the diagnosis and repair of ligaments, joints and bones. The surgical services and facilities include:
• Fully trained veterinary and technical staff
• Digital x-ray and ultrasound
• Heated surgery tables
• Advanced sterilization techniques
• ECG and oxygen saturation monitors
• Full blood testing performed at an in-house laboratory
• Nurse supervised post-operative recovery
• Orthopedic problems can occur as a result from disease or trauma. The facility is available to discuss a pet’s symptoms and treatment options.
What to expect:
• Drop-off beginning at 7:30 a.m. the day of your surgical appointment
• A complete physical exam and pre-anesthesia blood work to ensure your pet is healthy enough to undergo anesthesia
• Digital x-rays or other images
• Careful monitoring before, during and after surgery
• The latest in modern anesthesia and pain management techniques
• A status update after surgery