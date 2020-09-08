LOCAL DEALERSHIP RECEIVES 2020 MARK OF EXCELLENCE AWARD
Alpine Buick GMC South, located 1313 Motor City Drive in Colorado Springs, was recently awarded General Motors’ Mark of Excellence, the company’s highest recognition for outstanding customer service and sales volume. The dealership, opened in late 2018, won the award for both the Buick and GMC brands.
Alpine Buick GMC South’s sister dealership, Denver-based Alpine Buick GMC, is a two-time recipient of the esteemed Mark of Excellence, which is given to only 2% of Buick and GMC dealers in the region.
GM District Sales Manager Katerina Grozdanovski presented the award at a luncheon with dealership staff. About Alpine’s performance, she said: “Alpine’s pledge to reach its goals has had a measurable impact on the entire Buick organization. Each of Alpine’s accomplishments is an impressive feat and requires a great deal of commitment, expertise and effort, which warrants this special recognition.”
GM has recognized dealerships in the U.S. with this honor since 2000. To qualify for the award, dealerships must follow a strict set of training, facility and process requirements.