PIKES PEAK HOSPICE NAMES DARVALICS NEW PRESIDENT
Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care named last week Dawn Darvalics as president of the organization.
Darvalics joins Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care as a senior level healthcare executive with more than 18 years of experience in hospice and palliative care. In addition, Darvalics’ career includes working for national healthcare providers and internationally recognized consulting firms KPMG and Arthur Anderson.
“The Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care Board and the Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation are excited to welcome Ms. Darvalics as president,” Brian Wagner, board chair for the organization, said in a statement. “Dawn brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the care for individuals with advanced illnesses, which will be a tremendous benefit to the patients, families and the communities we serve.”
Darvalics’ skills include leading change initiatives such as workforce restructuring, as well as shared services and technology implementation. She is also a certified Project Management Professional and PROSCI Change Practitioner.
As president, Darvalics will be leading Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care in developing and implementing effective patient, client and family care and service delivery strategies in order to continuously improve the quality and grow the impact of the services they provide.
Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care is the largest and only not-for-profit hospice and palliative care provider serving El Paso and Teller counties.