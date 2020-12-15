The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
RE/MAX AGENT JOE CLEMENT EARNS LUMINARY OF DISTINCTION AWARD
RE/MAX Properties broker/owner Joe Clement has earned the company’s Luminary of Distinction Award, which honors highly skilled successful agents who have excelled in production and have completed at least 20 years of service.
The award was created in 2012 and is the highest level of the RE/MAX global network’s career awards. Only 82 agents in the RE/MAX network have achieved this award since its inception. According to the company, the definition of luminary is one who is a source of intellectual light; a person who enlightens mankind, a person who inspires or influences others, especially one prominent in a particular sphere.
Clement has been working in the real estate industry for more than 40 years with extensive experience and expertise in helping buyers and sellers accomplish their goals. In addition, he actively supports Children’s Miracle Network, Susan G Komen for the Cure, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, Partners in Housing, St. Jude Hospital, Colorado Springs Sports Corp, Children’s Hospital, US Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Downtown Partnership, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Sentinels of Freedom and is the Founder of Military First Program.