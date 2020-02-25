BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Feb. 14
Cheyenne Mountain 73, Air Academy 62
Mitchell 55, Sierra 50
Vanguard 83, Salida 55
Thomas MacLaren 63, CSS 60 (OT)
Feb. 15
Vanguard 79, James Irwin 46
Feb. 19
Cheyenne Mountain 101, Falcon 70
Manitou Springs 62, Vanguard 57
Feb. 20
Sierra 46, Elizabeth 36
Harrison 72, Mitchell 63
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Feb. 14
CSS 66, Thomas MacLaren School 25
Air Academy 63, Cheyenne Mountain 44
Vanguard 47, Salida 37
Sierra 80, Mitchell 36
Feb. 15
CSS 40, Colorado Springs Christian 29
Vanguard 61, James Irwin 26
Feb. 19
Falcon 81, Cheyenne Mountain 52
Manitou Springs 67, Vanguard 37
Feb. 20
Harrison 71, Mitchell 43
Sierra 75 Elizabeth 24
Fountain-Fort Carson 65, Vanguard 54
ICE HOCKEY
Feb. 14
Cheyenne Mtn.4, Resurrection Christian 2
— Compiled by Danny Summers