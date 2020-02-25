BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Feb. 14

Cheyenne Mountain 73, Air Academy 62

Mitchell 55, Sierra 50

Vanguard 83, Salida 55

Thomas MacLaren 63, CSS 60 (OT)

Feb. 15

Vanguard 79, James Irwin 46

Feb. 19

Cheyenne Mountain 101, Falcon 70

Manitou Springs 62, Vanguard 57

Feb. 20

Sierra 46, Elizabeth 36

Harrison 72, Mitchell 63

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Feb. 14

CSS 66, Thomas MacLaren School 25

Air Academy 63, Cheyenne Mountain 44

Vanguard 47, Salida 37

Sierra 80, Mitchell 36

Feb. 15

CSS 40, Colorado Springs Christian 29

Vanguard 61, James Irwin 26

Feb. 19

Falcon 81, Cheyenne Mountain 52

Manitou Springs 67, Vanguard 37

Feb. 20

Harrison 71, Mitchell 43

Sierra 75 Elizabeth 24

Fountain-Fort Carson 65, Vanguard 54

ICE HOCKEY

Feb. 14

Cheyenne Mtn.4, Resurrection Christian 2

— Compiled by Danny Summers

Tags

Load comments