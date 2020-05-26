CMHS SENIOR HEADED FOR US NAVAL ACADEMY
Cheyenne Mountain High School senior Brendan Miller has been appointed into the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
A nomination is required to receive an appointment to the USNA; but Miller actually received an invitation to join the academy before he had a nomination — an early offer from the academy known as a Letter of Assurance, the USNA's intent to extend an Offer of Appointment provided that a candidate completes all remaining requirements, including a nomination.
Miller was subsequently nominated by U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs) and Miller received his official appointment to the academy on Feb. 14.
"That was big, to know that (the USNA) wanted me before I even had the nomination or other requirements completed," Miller said. "It was 10 months worth of working toward that appointment" with a favorable outcome, he said.
Miller maintains a 4.0 GPA at Cheyenne Mountain High School and is an AP Scholar. He holds academic and athletic letters; is active in several extracurriculars; is a member of the school’s varsity boys’ soccer team; and volunteers as part of Young Life Camp’s kitchen work crew and as Pulpit Rock Church’s head preschool sports coach. Miller in the past has also volunteered as Cheyenne Mountain Junior High’s assistant basketball coach.
Miller has taken on many leadership roles, including as co-leader of the Cheyenne Mountain High School chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes; as an elected representative on the Student Council from September 2016 to May 2018; as Club Soccer co-captain from January 2016 to June 2018; is a preschool teacher; a National Honor Society officer since September; and senior captain of CMHS’s varsity soccer team.
Miller said he was inspired by his grandparents to join the military: a grandfather who served in the Marine Corps and a great-grandfather who served in World War II.
Miller plans to become a naval pilot. "Ever since I was little, it's always been a dream to fly," he said.
He plans to study naval architecture and marine engineering.
Miller's induction into the USNA, known as I-Day, is scheduled for June 25.
CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ELEMENTARY WINS GRANT FOR STEM PROJECT
Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School is one of more than 100 schools nationwide who will receive a grant from the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation’s 2019-20 Teachers and Technology grant program.
Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School will receive $1,200 in grant monies from the foundation to teach students to code.
“Our goal with these grants is to help teachers expose students to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) concepts through the use of innovative equipment and projects,” said Stephanie Calhoun, CenturyLink vice president of talent management. “Our teachers and students have faced so many challenges this spring with closures and adapting to distance and online classes. These CenturyLink grants will help teachers reach and teach. It helps them bring useful technology into everyday learning.”
More than 300 grant applications from across the country were submitted, with 114 awarded based on the impact the will have on students in the classroom and the overall innovation of the project. Grants funded through the 2019-20 program will be distributed to schools in the fall to provide a range of equipment including robotics, drones, virtual reality mechanisms, laptops, microscopes and more.
3 FORMER SIERRA STUDENTS EARN SACHS FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS
Three former Sierra High School students are among 39 undergraduate Colorado students to receive the 2020 Sachs Foundation scholarship.
Alyssa Taylor, Ariona Iverson and Dailen Terry were awarded scholarships from the Colorado Springs nonprofit that supports students across the state who identify as black. This year’s scholarship awards included 39 undergraduate students who will receive up to $1.32 million in funding, and eight graduate scholarships totaling up to $320,000 to previously awarded Sachs Foundation scholars continuing their graduate studies.
Since its inception in 1931, the Sachs Foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 5,100 Colorado students. Due to COVID-19, the annual Sachs Foundation Scholars Program was held virtually on May 16. Additionally, the Sachs Foundation is allowing students the opportunity to defer their scholarship for up to one year if needed or preferred and will provide technology to all students in the program to assist with distance learning.
“We are very excited to be supporting such an exceptional group of students,” said Sachs Foundation President Ben Ralston. “They deserve to be celebrated for their years of hard work. And although we will be commemorating their successes virtually this year, what these students have accomplished for themselves and their future is certainly something that deserves recognition and we want to share that with the communities in which they live.”
To learn more about the Sachs Foundation and how to apply for an undergraduate or graduate degree scholarship, visit sachsfoundation.org/scholarships. Students interested can submit an application to the Sachs Foundation between Jan. 1-March 15 of each year.
SPRINGS STUDENT EARNS FIRST PLACE AWARD AT COLORADO COLLEGE HONORS CONVOCATION
Karla Iruegas of Colorado Springs (80905) received the Felisa Llorente Award, first place, at Colorado College’s virtual Honors Convocation on May 14.
The college presented approximately 260 awards at the ceremony, which celebrates outstanding students, faculty and staff, and includes the bestowing of departmental awards, all-college awards and awards from the CC Student Government Association. This year marked the college's 146th academic year.