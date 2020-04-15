SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITY FOR COLORADO HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS STILL OPEN FOR ENTRY
Heuser & Heuser law firm is reminding the Southern Colorado community that there’s still time to apply for five $1,000 scholarships toward tuition or other education-related expenses.
Colorado high school juniors and seniors who will be attending college, trade school, or joining the military are eligible to apply.
To apply, submit a hard-copy essay, no longer than 1,000 words, that answers the following question: What is one thing you would change about your hometown? In your essay, please describe why and how you would change it, and how you would maintain the change you wish to see in your hometown.
Send your essay, along with your name, phone number, and email address, to:
Heuser & Heuser, L.L.P.
ATTN: Emily Stockton
625 N. Cascade Ave. #300
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Applications are due May 15. Five chosen winners will be notified June 1. Heuser & Heuser will coordinate a time with winners so they can pick up their awards.
Winning applicants will be announced on Heuser & Heuser’s social media. Call the Heuser & Heuser office at 719-387-7317 with any questions.
EL POMAR FOUNDATION AWARDS $20,000 GRANT TO NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR SOCIAL IMPACT
At El Pomar Foundation’s February Board of Trustees meeting, local nonprofit the National Institute for Social Impact was awarded a grant in the amount of $20,000 to support the expansion of social entrepreneurship curriculum to Harrison School District 2 and Widefield School District 3.
National Institute for Social Impact explores how to address the needs of consumers and businesses in a changing economy that is increasingly driven by social impact rather than profit alone. A social impact business, either for profit or nonprofit, pursues purpose in addition to profit. This greater purpose can be social and/or environmental and provides impact that can be measured. More consumers today are using purchasing power to support causes and brands that reflect their values and, according to National Institute for Social Impact, 75% of millennials say it is fairly or very important that a company gives back to society. Further, 85% of purpose-led companies demonstrated growth over the past three years, while companies without a social purpose showed a decline.
National Institute for Social Impact established a social entrepreneurship curriculum for students in District 11 with 45 students receiving training from two trained teachers. Reportedly, fewer high school students are enrolling in traditional entrepreneurial organizations like Future Business Leaders of America; thus, high schools and community colleges are interested in incorporating social impact curriculum to increase student engagement. With this grant, National Institute for Social Impact will be able to expand this programming to Harrison School District 2 and Widefield School District 3 in the coming year.