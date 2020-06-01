PRO FOOTBALL CAMP SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR 15TH SEASON
Pro Football Camp seeks volunteers to join its 15th season this summer.
The camp is taught by current and former NFL players — also volunteers — to create an instructional, fun and uplifting experience for young athletes in the greater Colorado Springs and Pueblo communities. Nearly 4,000 children have learned football skills and have developed character traits during their time at the summer camp. NFL players also share their stories of how they’ve overcome adversity during daily “Off the Field with the Pros” sessions.
Volunteers are essential in helping make the yearly Pro Football Camp a success, says Heidi Welge, assistant executive director. “Pro Football Camp is so grateful for the volunteers that show up and ‘show out’ every year. These volunteers make a huge impact on young athletes in the community and encourage every camper to be their very best each and every day."
“As a volunteer, you can actually witness the steps some of these kids make toward being young leaders during the three days you are with them. It’s immensely satisfying,” said Buddy Gilmore, who has volunteered with Pro Football Camp for several years.
Volunteers range from middle schoolers all the way to parents. They help NFL athletes and coaches run drills, organize the “Meet the Pros” event, and set up and close down camp each day.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pro Football Camp founder Teddi Domann said the camp will follow guidelines provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and local authorities, and will follow all government regulations and guidelines. “We will continue to plan for camp and will keep all participants and families up to date as things develop,” Domann said.
Pro Football Camp is scheduled from 8-11:30 a.m July 14-16. at District 11’s Garry Berry Stadium at 2020 Glenn Summer Road.
Those interested in volunteering, or who want more information about the camp, attending athletes, donations, partnership or registration, may visit profootballcamp.com or call 719-266-9308.
LOCAL GIRL SCOUT EARNS GOLD AWARD
A local Girl Scout has earned the highest honor in Girl Scouts for a project she completed that spreads awareness about the impact humans have globally on the environment.
Blakeley Bennett, a student at William J. Palmer High School, earned her Gold Award when she partnered with Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to create the workshop for middle and high school students “designed to first educate students on some of the many human/environment conflicts that are ongoing in the world and why, and secondly to engage students in small group discussions and empower them to problem solve to determine possible all- party solutions to these conflicts,” Bennett said.
The project was presented to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo team program, of which Bennett is a longtime member, and the second annual Youth Leadership in Conservation conference hosted at the zoo.
Bennett is one of 44 Colorado Girl Scouts to earn the distinction between March 2, 2019 and March 1 of this year.
Colorado Gold Award projects benefit communities around the world. Topics this year varied from mental health, improving the environment, increasing literacy rates among children, menstrual equity, bullying, access to technology, and more.
PPACG AREA AGENCY ON AGING HOSTS SOCIAL SECURITY 101 CLASSES
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging and the Social Security Administration are partnering for the fourth year to present Social Security 101, “Understanding Your Social Security Benefits.”
Presentations scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on July 1 and Sept. 28 and require RSVP at ppacg.org/events. Classes on Aug. 24 and Nov. 9 are in-person at PPACG with RSVP at either ppacg.org/events or by calling 719-471-2096. Classes are open to anyone in Colorado.
The presentation is geared for people approaching retirement age and adult children. This session will cover many of the common retirement questions, including eligibility for retirement; how age affects retirement benefit; how work affects retirement benefit; and how non-covered pensions (PERA, FEP) can potentially affect retirement and survivor benefits.
Also discussed are spousal, children’s, survivor, and disability benefits with the qualifications and application process for each. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a “my Social Security” account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
PPAAA staff members are available to assist with additional resources and information by phone at 719-471-2096 and email seniorinfo@ppacg.org from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Offices are currently open by appointment only.