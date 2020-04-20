PPACG CITIZEN ADVISORY COMMITTEE: CALL FOR APPLICATIONS
The Community Advisory Committee serves as the formal mechanism for the active participation of citizens in the planning, promotion, and evaluation of activities of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments. The CAC is a non-technical body comprised of volunteers who offer a citizen’s perspective on issues such as transportation planning, aging issues, air and water quality, economic development and military planning in the Pikes Peak region. The CAC also ensures the responsiveness and accountability of government, helps create better plans and activities, and generates support for regional cooperation.
The CAC nominates citizens-at-large members, and member governments and community organizations nominate their respective representatives. The Board of Directors approves all nominations.
CAC members are expected to:
- Identify problems and needs within their respective communities that relate to PPACG programs
- Generate new ideas and alternatives for PPACG action
- Review and evaluate PPACG planning products and activities
- Recommend priorities for allocation of PPACG program funds
- Share information about PPACG programs with respective communities and organizations
- Advise PPACG on appropriate public involvement strategies and activities
- Advocate a regional perspective for problem-solving
- Ensure a broad-based, inclusive committee environment
The committee meets on the last Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m. CAC member terms are three years and are limited to two terms. The CAC is currently seeking applications for at-large citizen representatives to offer a citizen’s perspective on PPACG issues.
To apply, submit a letter of interest, short bio and resume to Jessica McMullen at JMcMullen@ppacg.org by 5 p.m. on May 1.
EIGHT NEW CASA VOLUNTEERS SWORN IN AS OFFICERS OF THE COURT
Eight new Court Appointed Special Advocates were sworn in as officers of the court by Fourth Judicial District Judge Jill Brady during CASA of the Pikes Peak Region’s first-ever Zoom swearing-in ceremony April 10.
The ceremony, which was modified to allow for proper social distancing, was the final step for these community members to become Court Appointed Special Advocates. The new advocates took an oath before the judge following their completion of a two-week training course which covered topics like trauma, resiliency, poverty, mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence, and the role of the CASA volunteer.
These volunteers are now ready to advocate for abused and neglected children in the Pikes Peak Region during their time in the child welfare system. Each volunteer will be assigned to an open Dependency & Neglect case so that they may speak up for and advocate for the child or children on that case.
The new advocate are Kim Bundgaard, Kay Brock, Gennae Brooks, Rene Courtney, Robert Ford, Robin McCreery, Donna Park and Richard Ranson.
CASA works on behalf of the most vulnerable children in our community, even while Colorado residents are under a stay-at-home order due to COVID-19. While advocates are not currently engaging in in-person meetings with the children on their cases, they are staying in touch with families via phone calls, FaceTime and Skype while working remotely to complete court reports.
Because of COVID-19, children who are at risk for abuse or neglect are now more vulnerable because of the additional stress that parents are under. CASA of the Pikes Peak Region seeks more community members to become volunteers. Interested parties are encouraged to visit casappr.org and submit a volunteer application.